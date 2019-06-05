Officials: Robbery victim saved wife's life before he died - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officials: Robbery victim saved wife's life before he died

CHICAGO (AP) - Officials say the suburban Chicago man whose hands were bound with plastic ties and who was stuffed inside the trunk of his car with his wife by two masked men was able to save his wife's life before he died.

Will County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer says detectives investigating the robbery of a home in unincorporated Crete Township have concluded that the wife would likely have died, too, had 63-year-old Francisco Aranda not kicked down the backseat so she could crawl through to where deputies spotted her.

Hoffmeyer says no arrests have been made but investigators believe the suspects who stuffed the couple into the car trunk and ransacked their house Sunday had targeted the couple. She says the wife whose name hasn't been released remains hospitalized.

