Search underway for Mt. Vernon shooting suspect

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A man faces aggravated battery charges after a shooting in Mt. Vernon Tuesday.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say that all northbound lanes of I-57 have now reopened.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A round of showers and storms overnight has moved east of the area this morning, but in its wake, it's going to be a hot, humid afternoon.
WSIL -- Illinois drivers are frustrated over another tax increase after lawmakers passed a bill to double the tax they pay at the pump over the weekend.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon Police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded.
GRAFTON (WSIL) -- Today, Governor J.B. Pritzker surveyed the flood damage in the Metro East and activated an additional 200 Illinois National Guard soldiers to help in the state's active flood fight along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- Flooding continues to be a concern along the Mississippi River and local communities are doing every thing they can to stay above water.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Crews have been working nearly around the clock to install nearly a dozen water pumps.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- First responders are getting some hands-on emergency preparedness training as if 7.7 magnitude quake had taken place in the New Madrid Seismic Zone.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 30-year-old Illinois man is charged with assault after his new wife died after falling from the seventh floor of a parking garage near Busch Stadium.