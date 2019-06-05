Search underway for Mt. Vernon shooting suspect - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Search underway for Mt. Vernon shooting suspect

Posted: Updated:
Calvin Webster Mugshot Calvin Webster Mugshot

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Investigators in Mt. Vernon are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a shooting suspect.

Officers say Calvin D. Webster, 31, shot another person in the 2300 block of Perkins Tuesday evening.

Medical personal transported the victim to the hospital. That person's injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

Webster is facing aggravated battery with a firearm charge. If you see him call the Mt Vernon Police Department at 242-2131 or Jefferson County Crimestoppers at 242-8477. 
 

