Pritzker to sign state budget, including lawmaker pay raise - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pritzker to sign state budget, including lawmaker pay raise

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he will sign the state budget as is, including $1,600 pay increases for the 177 members of the state General Assembly.

That means Pritzker won't invoke a constitutional power that would let him block the raises while letting the rest of the state budget take effect. Pritzker said Tuesday that it was a "highly negotiated" budget with Republicans and Democrats involved so "I'm going to sign the budget that we put forward."

Pritzker also defended state lawmakers, saying he was surprised at "how hard these legislators are working." He says they're away from their families and working night and day.

The raise comes from a 2.4% cost-of-living adjustment to legislators' base salary of $67,836. It's the first pay raise for lawmakers since 2008.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
Annual EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.