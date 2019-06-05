Hot & humid Wednesday afternoon, but more rain looms

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A round of showers and storms overnight has moved east of the area this morning, but in its wake, it's going to be a hot, humid afternoon.

Wednesday will feature a lot of dry time, but temperatures will be running in the upper 80s to near 90 with heat index values in the upper 90s. An isolated storm can't be ruled out late this afternoon, but the next wave of widespread storms holds off until the late evening hours.

A line of strong storms will drop in from the north a few hours after sunset this evening. While a few storms may still be producing gusty winds as the storms arrive, storms will generally be weakening as they cross southern Illinois.

We're still tracking more chances for rain and some potential for heavy rain later this week and into the weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest this morning on News 3.