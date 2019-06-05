Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel bikes around Lake Michigan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel did more than ride off into the sunset when his term in office ended last month. He got on his bicycle and rode around Lake Michigan.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Emanuel pedaled for some 900 miles (1,448 kilometers) through four states - Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin - all the way around the lake. As his successor, Mayor Lori Lightfoot , was settling into her new job, Emanuel was posting a few dozen photos on his Facebook page of barns, lighthouses, people he met along the way, tree-lined roads and, of course, the lake.

Emanuel wrote on his Facebook page that completing the loop around Lake Michigan was a "long held dream" of his.

