Drivers frustrated after lawmakers double gas tax

WSIL -- Illinois drivers are frustrated over another tax increase after lawmakers passed a bill to double the tax they pay at the pump.

During overtime for the spring session this weekend, Illinois lawmakers voted to pass a $45 billion capital infrastructure plan.

The revenue for that bill comes from an increase of taxes on things like cigarettes, vehicle registration and gasoline.

The bill is awaiting Gov. Pritzker's signature and he is expected to sign it.

When he does, the increase is expected to cost the average driver $100 dollars a year.

Starting next month, drivers should prepare to pay more for a gallon of gas.

On average, this new tax is expected to break down to at least $2 more every time you fill up your car.

Tara Dille lives in the Metro East and was traveling in southern Illinois on Tuesday for a trip with her family, something that will cost her more in the coming weeks.

"Even though I have a gas efficient vehicle, it's a lot of money driving through the state," Dille said. "Almost makes me want to consider moving to Missouri."

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle voted to pass the increase, doubling the gas tax from 19 cents to 38 cents.

"It’s more and more expensive to live here and I’m here because my family lives here," Dille said. "You know a lot more people are wanting to leave and move out of the state instead of staying here to help grow our community."

Lucy Rushing manages the 4-Way Quik Shop in DeSoto.

She said this tax increase is going to make it hard to keep their gas prices competitive.

"I have people who will literally stand up here (the counter) and count pennies to pay for gas, so it's going got impact everybody," Rushing said.

Pritzker expects this increase to generate around $1.2 billion in revenue, but Rushing is worried about her bottom line.

"People who get gas are more likely to come into the store and buy other things," Rushing said.

Back in April, Pritzker signed a bill into law saying anyone buying tobacco must be 21 and older.

Rushing said tobacco is one of their best sellers.

"I know the cigarette law is going to be really hard and now we are going to have angry people over the tax added to their gas," Rushing said.

This increase makes Illinois the second highest state in the nation for gas tax behind New York and California who are tied.

Once Pritzker signs the bill, the increase will go into effect starting July 1.