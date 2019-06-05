Hearing to consider fate of lone Missouri abortion clinic - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hearing to consider fate of lone Missouri abortion clinic

By JIM SALTER
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The fate of Missouri's only abortion clinic is at stake in a hearing scheduled for Wednesday in St. Louis.

Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer will hear testimony in a hearing on Planned Parenthood's request for a preliminary injunction that would keep open its abortion clinic in St. Louis.

Missouri's health department last week declined to renew the clinic's license to perform abortion procedures, citing concerns about patient safety, including allegations of "failed abortions" and legal violations. Clinic leaders say the allegations are part of an effort by an anti-abortion administration to eliminate the procedure in the state.

Stelzer on Friday issued a temporary restraining order to allow the clinic to continue to perform abortions, at least until a decision is made on the injunction request.

