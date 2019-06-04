Family of Chicago cabbie slain by Uber driver sues company - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Family of Chicago cabbie slain by Uber driver sues company

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - The family of a Chicago taxi driver who died after being kicked in the head by a ride-sharing driver is suing Uber, the company the alleged assailant worked for.

Fangqui Lu is charged with murder in the Sept. 4 death of Anis Tungekar. Authorities say the 64-year-old Tungekar was injured two days before by Lu, who is believed to be in China.

In its lawsuit filed Tuesday, Tungekar's family is seeking $10 million. Family attorney Michael Gallagher says Uber knowingly allowed a violent individual to operate as one of their drivers.

The lawsuit contends Lu fatally kicked Tungekar in the head during a traffic altercation. The incident was captured by a security camera and happened while Lu was being investigated for allegedly beating up a passenger while driving for a different ride-share company.

Uber declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
Annual EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.