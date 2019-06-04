Mt. Vernon Police investigate shooting

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon Police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, in the 2300 block of Perkins Avenue.

Mt. Vernon Police Chief Trent Page tells News 3 one person was shot and taken to a local hospital.

No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

Police have not confirmed whether or not they have a suspect.

