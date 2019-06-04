Mt. Vernon Police investigate shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mt. Vernon Police investigate shooting

Posted: Updated:

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon Police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, in the 2300 block of Perkins Avenue.

Mt. Vernon Police Chief Trent Page tells News 3 one person was shot and taken to a local hospital.

No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

Police have not confirmed whether or not they have a suspect.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
Annual EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.