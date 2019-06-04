Gov. Pritzker tours flood damage along Illinois, Mississippi rivers

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon Police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded.
GRAFTON (WSIL) -- Today, Governor J.B. Pritzker surveyed the flood damage in the Metro East and activated an additional 200 Illinois National Guard soldiers to help in the state's active flood fight along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- Flooding continues to be a concern along the Mississippi River and local communities are doing every thing they can to stay above water.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Crews have been working nearly around the clock to install nearly a dozen water pumps.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- First responders are getting some hands-on emergency preparedness training as if 7.7 magnitude quake had taken place in the New Madrid Seismic Zone.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 30-year-old Illinois man is charged with assault after his new wife died after falling from the seventh floor of a parking garage near Busch Stadium.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Did you know the Illinois budget passed in Springfield last week included the first pay increase for lawmakers since 2008?
(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is closing some roads due to flooding.
(WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing food safety recommendations for those who impacted by ongoing flooding in the Midwest.
MARION (WSIL) -- Treston Miller, 22, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months probation and credit for time served.
