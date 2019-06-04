Illinois lawmakers will get a $1,600 pay increase

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Illinois lawmakers are about to get a pay hike.

Governor J.B. Pritzker says he will sign a bi-partisan budget plan approved in Springfield last month as-is. That's despite calls to remove a $1,600 per year pay increase for legislators. It is their first pay increase since 2008 and comes as a 2.4 percent cost of living increase to their $67,836 base salary.

Representative Patrick Windhorst of Metropolis has called on the governor to line item veto the pay increase.