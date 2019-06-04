Illinois lawmakers will get a $1,600 pay increase - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois lawmakers will get a $1,600 pay increase

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Illinois lawmakers are about to get a pay hike.

Governor J.B. Pritzker says he will sign a bi-partisan budget plan approved in Springfield last month as-is. That's despite calls to remove a $1,600 per year pay increase for legislators. It is their first pay increase since 2008 and comes as a 2.4 percent cost of living increase to their $67,836 base salary. 

Representative Patrick Windhorst of Metropolis has called on the governor to line item veto the pay increase.

"The idea that any legislators deserve a pay raise, especially after what we saw during the last week of session, is absurd. The people of Illinois are hurting, and foolish actions like this continue to erode the trust between lawmakers and the constituents we are called to serve," Windhorst said.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
Annual EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.