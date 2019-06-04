Kansas City police: Man sets himself on fire with kerosene - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City police: Man sets himself on fire with kerosene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police are working to determine why a man soaked himself with kerosene and lit himself on fire in the back seat of a car.

Spokeswoman Capt. Kari Thompson says the man is in critical condition after the incident Tuesday on a busy Kansas City street.

The Kansas City Star reports the driver and another passenger in the car pulled the man from the back seat. They were not hurt.

Thompson said police are still investigating why the man wanted to harm himself.

