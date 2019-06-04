Shaken Fury: Preparing for an earthquake

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- First responders are getting some hands-on emergency preparedness training as if 7.7 magnitude quake had taken place in the New Madrid Seismic Zone.

First responders are learning how to respond to a quake with a that would leave behind widespread destruction in a simulated training called "Shaken Fury".

Missouri Task Force 1 flew into Cape Girardeau with all their gear and more than 40 highly trained search and rescue first responders.

"We wanted to exercise our ability to fly somewhere, especially in an earthquake scenario, where a lot of bridges would be down and we may not be able to drive down here," said Scott Olsen.

Chief Scott Olsen is the Program Manager for Missouri Task Force 1. He explained that in the event of a major disaster, trained professionals need to know quickly where the worst damage is.

"Collecting immediate data, we can show back at a command post TV screen and say our people have been here, this is the kind of damage and this is assistance needed," said Olsen.

Multiple drills took place Tuesday including one simulating a collapsed building with 18 victims still inside.

"We take dummies, we hide them in different locations and our crew members have to go into the structure, locate them and figure out the best way to extricate them from the rubble pile and then remove them and give them medical treatment," said Sean Mitchell.

Sean Mitchell is the Team leader for the Region E Homeland Security Response Team. He says this is the first time they've ever had this level of training. More than 150 Missouri first responders were able to practice what they train for all year.

"When we get a chance to do a drill, it really puts all the training and effort that we put together throughout the year, it puts it into play," said Mitchell.

While the exercises are neat to watch, organizers are asking the public to just stay back and give first responders plenty of room to do their work.

If you are interested in watching some of these exercises just search #CapeShakenFury on social media.