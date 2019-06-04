IDOT closes several roads due to flooding

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 30-year-old Illinois man is charged with assault after his new wife died after falling from the seventh floor of a parking garage near Busch Stadium.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Did you know the Illinois budget passed in Springfield last week included the first pay increase for lawmakers since 2008?
(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is closing some roads due to flooding.
(WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing food safety recommendations for those who impacted by ongoing flooding in the Midwest.
MARION (WSIL) -- Treston Miller, 22, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months probation and credit for time served.
MIAMI (AP) - Prosecutors say the Florida deputy who failed to confront a gunman during last year's Parkland massacre has been arrested on 11 charges.
SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) - Larry Maddox was charged Monday after the shooting Sunday night in New Madrid County.
(WSIL) -- Walmart is expanding its Live Better U education program, giving employees a chance to earn a college degree for $1 a day.
(WSIL) - Rainfall is looking more likely in the coming days across the region. Heavy rain is possible for some, especially later in the week.
(WSIL) -- The 46th annual Kids Fishing Derby is Saturday, June 8. The derby is for kids ages 12 and under.
