IDOT closes several roads due to flooding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is closing some roads due to flooding. IDOT provided a list of road closures throughout the state, all due to flooding.

There are several in our region. They are listed below:

  • Chester Bridge -- Closed by MODOT on Sunday, June 3
  • IL 155 -- Laurent Road to Fish Lake Road, near Prairie Du Rocher, in Randolph County
  • Old IL 3 -- Railroad Street to IL 3 at Gale in Alexander County
  • IL 3 -- At Randolph County Line, near Cora in Jackson County, at Levee Gate

The agency will continue to monitor state roadways in areas impacted by flooding.

