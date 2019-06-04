Marion man convicted of school shooting threats gets probation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion man convicted of school shooting threats gets probation

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- A Marion man convicted of threatening Lincoln Elementary School will not serve prison time.

Treston Miller, 22, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months probation and credit for time served. 

Miller was found guilty of disorderly conduct in March after authorities say he made online posts threatening to shoot up Lincoln school. More serious terrorism charges were dismissed. 

As part of his sentence, Miller is not allowed access to the internet and cannot be within 500 feet of a school. He must also continue mental health treatment, surrender all guns, and will no longer be allowed to own a firearm. 
 

