Women complain about discriminatory jail screening policy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Women complain about discriminatory jail screening policy

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri county legislator says a screening policy at the local jail requiring women to remove their underwire bras before entering the facility is sexist and she is demanding that it be changed.

The Kansas City Star reports that the corrections department disputes Jackson County legislator Crystal Williams' claims. Corrections director Diana Turner says the rules implemented May 16 aim to prevent weapons and contraband from being smuggled into the Jackson County jail.

Williams raised the issue on Twitter Monday after hearing complaints from female attorneys and others about the jail's screening procedures. The checkpoint consists of an X-ray machine and metal detectors.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté says misinformation has been spread about the screening process and that no one has been asked to remove their underwire bras.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
Annual EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.