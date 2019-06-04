Stories read by drag queens cause unease in some in Rockford - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Stories read by drag queens cause unease in some in Rockford

Posted: Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - For the first time the city of Rockford is celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month, but one of its efforts, Drag Queen Story Hour at a public library, has upset some residents.

Parent Sandi Ware told the Rockford Register Star having a "big, hairy man scantily dressed as a woman promoting homosexuality and gender confusion" is not appropriate for children ages 3 to 8.

Rockford Public Library trustee board President Paul Logli says he and other board members at first were "uncertain about the program." He noted such programs are being held in libraries and other venues throughout the nation.

Logli says the title "gets your attention," but after library staff explained the program, he and others became more comfortable with the idea.

Assistant library director Emily Klonicki says the stories being read are about individuality and being different.

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
Annual EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.