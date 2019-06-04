Kansas City university plans dental college in Joplin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City university plans dental college in Joplin

Posted: Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences plans to build a dental college on its Joplin campus.

University officials say the $80 million College of Dental Medicine in Joplin is planned to accept its first class of 80 students in 2022.

KCU President Marc Hahn said the university will help with a shortage of dentists in the region. He says nearly all counties within a 125-mile radius of Joplin qualify as a dental health professional shortage area under federal regulations. He says more than 750 dentists would be needed within the area to remove that designation.

The Joplin Globe reports the university has committed $40 million toward the project, and the rest will come from philanthropic efforts. About $20 million of the remaining amount has already been secured.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
Annual EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.