Man charged after shooting involving Missouri patrol trooper

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) - A 49-year-old Sikeston man is facing nine charges after he allegedly shot at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who had stopped to help him.

Larry Maddox was charged Monday after the shooting Sunday night in New Madrid County.

Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott says a trooper stopped to check on a stranded motorist when he saw the driver inspecting his vehicle. Parrott says the driver fired two shots at the trooper, who was not hit. The trooper returned fire, hitting the suspect in the head and torso. He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The Sikeston Standard-Democrat reports a probable cause statement says Maddox was intoxicated and said he used methamphetamine Sunday.

The statement says Maddox refused to tell investigator why he shot at the trooper.

