Rain returns to the forecast

(WSIL) - Rainfall is looking more likely in the coming days across the region. Heavy rain is possible for some, especially later in the week.

Storms are possible with a small chance for strong storms producing gusty winds tonight into early Wednesday morning.

The chance of storms Wednesday afternoon is very small, but if any would develop, they could grow to strong levels quite quickly.

Jim will take the latest look at radar and talk about projected rainfall amounts on News 3 this evening.