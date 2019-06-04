Kids Fishing Derby set for Saturday

MIAMI (AP) - Prosecutors say the Florida deputy who failed to confront a gunman during last year's Parkland massacre has been arrested on 11 charges.
SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) - Larry Maddox was charged Monday after the shooting Sunday night in New Madrid County.
(WSIL) -- Walmart is expanding its Live Better U education program, giving employees a chance to earn a college degree for $1 a day.
(WSIL) - Rainfall is looking more likely in the coming days across the region. Heavy rain is possible for some, especially later in the week.
(WSIL) -- The 46th annual Kids Fishing Derby is Saturday, June 8. The derby is for kids ages 12 and under.
(CNN) – The US announced major new restrictions on US citizens traveling to Cuba on Tuesday, blocking the most common way Americans are able to visit the island — through organized tour groups that license US citizens to travel automatically.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says more than 40 levees have been overtopped across Missouri in less than two weeks.
CHICAGO (AP) - New research shows fatal falls have nearly tripled in older Americans in recent years, rising to more than 25,000 annual deaths.
NEW YORK (CNN Business) -- Quest Diagnostics said the personal information of 11.9 million customers has potentially been compromised.
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is accused of punching his infant daughter and repeatedly slamming the 3-month-old on the ground, causing 27 bone fractures and other injuries.
