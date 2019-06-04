Kids Fishing Derby set for Saturday

(WSIL) -- Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge is hosting a free fishing event for children.

The 46th annual Kids Fishing Derby is Saturday, June 8. The derby is for kids ages 12 and under.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. The first 100 kids to register will receive a t-shirt.

Fishing equipment and bait will be available, or participants can bring their own. Lunch will be provided to kids and their families.

An award ceremony is scheduled for noon. Prizes will be given in each age category for the biggest, smallest, and most fish caught.

The Kids Fishing Derby will be at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 1 1/2 miles west of John A. Logan College on the south side of Route 13.

For more information, call the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge at (618) 998-5950.

