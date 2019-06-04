Deaths from falls among older Americans are on the rise

(CNN) – The US announced major new restrictions on US citizens traveling to Cuba on Tuesday, blocking the most common way Americans are able to visit the island — through organized tour groups that license US citizens to travel automatically.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says more than 40 levees have been overtopped across Missouri in less than two weeks.
CHICAGO (AP) - New research shows fatal falls have nearly tripled in older Americans in recent years, rising to more than 25,000 annual deaths.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A very wet pattern is on the way through the second half of the week.
NEW YORK (CNN Business) -- Quest Diagnostics said the personal information of 11.9 million customers has potentially been compromised.
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is accused of punching his infant daughter and repeatedly slamming the 3-month-old on the ground, causing 27 bone fractures and other injuries.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Lawmakers in Springfield passed several measures over the past week.
(ABC) -- As the school year across the country winds down, the threat of online predators is on the rise, the FBI said.
(WSIL) -- Sephora says it will close all its U.S. stores on the morning of June 5 to host 'inclusion workshops' for its employees.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- Union County is under a state of emergency due to the flooding Mississippi.
