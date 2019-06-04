Beaten woman found in car, body of husband in trunk - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Beaten woman found in car, body of husband in trunk

CRETE, Ill. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies dispatched to a suburban Chicago home to check on the residents found the badly beaten woman in their car and her husband's body in the trunk.

The Will County Sheriff's Department says deputies arrived at the home in unincorporated Crete Township, about 35 miles south of Chicago, on Monday. The 59-year-old woman told investigators that on Sunday two masked men entered their home, beat and robbed her and her husband and left them inside their car that was parked in the garage.

The 63-year-old husband was pronounced dead at the scene. The wife remains hospitalized. The sheriff's department says an autopsy was conducted but the results were inconclusive. The names of the victims have not been released and no arrests have been made.

