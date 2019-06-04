Heavy rain in the forecast later this week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A very wet pattern is on the way through the second half of the week.

A combination of a slow moving storm system moving into the Plains and the remnants of tropical moisture in the Gulf of Mexico will send a large plume of moisture into the central and southeastern U.S.

For our region, showers and storms are possible as early as Tuesday afternoon and evening, but the heaviest rain may not occur until late in the week and through the weekend.

Widespread rainfall amounts between two and four inches are likely through Sunday with locally higher amounts possible where thunderstorms track over the same areas multiple times. We're watching the potential for flash flooding along with any additional flooding along the major river.

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor will have the latest forecast tonight on News 3.