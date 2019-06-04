Man charged with firing into car after wedding, killing 1 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with firing into car after wedding, killing 1

Posted: Updated:

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to shooting up a car carrying four women from a wedding and killing one of them.

The Kansas City Star reports that 27-year-old Deandre Jackson, of Raytown, was convicted Monday of second-degree murder and nine other felonies in the November 2016 shooting that killed Maryanna Pennington and wounded three others.

Court records say their car broke down near a Kansas City cemetery after they left a wedding. They were calling for help when Jackson shot up the car. More than 30 shell casings were found at the scene.

A witness told police that Jackson's girlfriend was in an altercation with Pennington a few hours before the shooting.

Jackson's sentencing is set for Aug. 6.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.