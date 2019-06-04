Appalachian Trail attack leads to revised safety website - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Appalachian Trail attack leads to revised safety website

Posted: Updated:

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - A fatal stabbing on the Appalachian Trail has led the nonprofit that manages the trail to revise its website for reporting safety issues and suspicious incidents.

The Roanoke Times reports the Appalachian Trail Conservancy redesigned the website to include a bright red 911 button and other information such as online reporting forms. Conservancy communications manager Jordan Bowman says the changes prompted by the May slaying makes the offered information and resources clearer and easier to use.

Hiker and army veteran Ronald Sanchez Jr. was stabbed to death on the trail in southwestern Virginia. James Jordan of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, is charged with murder and assault with intent to murder in the attack on Sanchez and a female hiker whose identity wasn't immediately released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.