A few showers Tuesday, but heavy rain possible late week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few showers this morning are possible, mainly west of I-57 in southwest Illinois. Further east, dry air will make it tough for showers and these areas are expected to generally stay dry.

An isolated shower or storm is possible Tuesday afternoon but better rain chances should hold off until late tonight and early Wednesday morning.

The combination of a slow moving storm system moving out of the Plains and tropical moisture surging northward from the Gulf of Mexico should set the stage for potentially heavy rainfall late this week and into the weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the details on what to expect on News 3 This Morning.