A few showers Tuesday, but heavy rain possible late week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A few showers Tuesday, but heavy rain possible late week

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few showers this morning are possible, mainly west of I-57 in southwest Illinois. Further east, dry air will make it tough for showers and these areas are expected to generally stay dry. 

An isolated shower or storm is possible Tuesday afternoon but better rain chances should hold off until late tonight and early Wednesday morning. 

The combination of a slow moving storm system moving out of the Plains and tropical moisture surging northward from the Gulf of Mexico should set the stage for potentially heavy rainfall late this week and into the weekend. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the details on what to expect on News 3 This Morning. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.