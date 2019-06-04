Kentucky Association of Counties names new director

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Association of Counties has a new leader at the helm.

The group's board of directors appointed Jim Henderson as executive director and CEO. The association says Henderson has served as deputy executive director since January 2018 and will assume the new duties immediately.

Henderson was Judge executive of Simpson County in western Kentucky for five terms before his stint with the counties association.

Henderson says he is looking forward to working with county officials, legislators, and executive branch officials "to address the needs of Kentucky at the local level."

The counties association serves all 120 counties of the Commonwealth by providing insurance, financial services, research and planning, and legislative services for counties and elected county officials.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.