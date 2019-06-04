Missouri subpoenas abortion clinic doctors amid legal battle - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri subpoenas abortion clinic doctors amid legal battle

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Attorneys for the state of Missouri have subpoenaed physicians from the state's only abortion clinic amid a legal fight over the facility's license.

A St. Louis judge during a Tuesday hearing will weigh whether the physicians will be forced to testify. The state is demanding answers from the doctors in the midst of a lawsuit over the St. Louis Planned Parenthood's license.

Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer intervened in the case just hours before the clinic's license was set to expire Friday. He issued an order prohibiting Missouri from allowing the license to lapse.

The health department had declined to renew the license, in part because officials want to interview physicians at the clinic. The agency also cited concerns with "failed abortions," compromised patient safety and legal violations at the clinic.

