FBI warns parents 'sextortion' cases involving children on the rise

(ABC) -- As the school year across the country winds down, the threat of online predators is on the rise, the FBI said.
(WSIL) -- Sephora says it will close all its U.S. stores on the morning of June 5 to host 'inclusion workshops' for its employees.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- Union County is under a state of emergency due to the flooding Mississippi.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Mississippi River is expected to crest late this week in Cape Girardeau.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 30-year-old Illinois man is charged with assault after his new wife died after falling from the seventh floor of a parking garage near Busch Stadium.
MARION (WSIL) -- You can take a step back into time with a World War II B-17 Bomber at Veterans Airport in Marion.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- For months flooding along the Mississippi River has been a major concern.
BENTON (WSIL) -- A change to liquor sales aims to keep people from driving to other towns to spend their money.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A non-profit group is working to make sure struggling families have diapers for their young children.
(WSIL) -- A controversial plan to raise the fee for a Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card failed, but that doesn't mean it's done.
