Rain chances stick with us for the remainder of the week

WSIL -- It was another nice day to get outdoors, hopefully you got to enjoy it because shower and storm chances return tomorrow.

Overnight will continue to stay dry but tomorrow the changes begin. The best chances for showers and storms tomorrow move into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Many of us should still get a chance to get outside during the day. If you need to mow or have outdoor plans, tomorrow will be your best bet. High temperatures are expected to top out in the low 80s.

Rain chances will stick with us through the remainder of the week with the potential for heavy rain.

