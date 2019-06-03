Sephora to close all U.S. stores June 5

(WSIL) -- Sephora says it will close all its U.S. stores on the morning of June 5 to host 'inclusion workshops' for its employees. This includes all the locations inside J.C. Penney stores such as the location in Carbondale.

As well as over 400 stores, distribution centers and corporate offices in the US will also shut down. The brand has about 706 locations in the U.S. including 386 boutiques in J.C. Penney stores.

The move comes more than a month after the cosmetics company received negative attention, when singer SZA said she had security called on her while shopping at a California store.

Sephora posted notice of the closures on its Facebook page, asking fans of the beauty store to join them in their commitment to a more inclusive beauty community.

On April 30, SZA tweeted that a Sephora employee called security to make sure she wasn't stealing.

Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing . We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy — SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

Sephora responded with an apologetic tweet, saying it takes such complaints seriously.

You are a part of the Sephora family, and we are committed to ensuring every member of our community feels welcome and included at our stores. — Sephora (@Sephora) May 1, 2019

The Associated Press contributed to this report.