Sephora to close all U.S. stores June 5

(WSIL) -- Sephora says it will close all its U.S. stores on the morning of June 5 to host 'inclusion workshops' for its employees. This includes all the locations inside J.C. Penney stores such as the location in Carbondale.

As well as over 400 stores, distribution centers and corporate offices in the US will also shut down. The brand has about 706 locations in the U.S. including 386 boutiques in J.C. Penney stores.

The move comes more than a month after the cosmetics company received negative attention, when singer SZA said she had security called on her while shopping at a California store.

Sephora posted notice of the closures on its Facebook page, asking fans of the beauty store to join them in their commitment to a more inclusive beauty community. 

On April 30, SZA tweeted that a Sephora employee called security to make sure she wasn't stealing.

Sephora responded with an apologetic tweet, saying it takes such complaints seriously.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

