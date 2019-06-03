Union County under a state of emergency

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- Union County is under a state of emergency due to the flooding Mississippi.

Sirens will not be tested Tuesday, June 4 because they will instead be used to warn residents in case of a levee breach. The sirens will sound for three minutes to warn residents in the Wolf Lake and Ware area of a levee breach.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Agency advised residents living in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding to be aware of area conditions and take precautions until river stages fall to a safe level.

Due to the threat of serious flooding conditions, the Levee District and Sheriff Harvel closed all levee roads to public traffic.

You can read more below or on the Union County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.