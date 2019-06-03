Cape Girardeau bracing for Mississippi River crest

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Mississippi River is expected to crest late this week at 46 feet in Cape Girardeau.

The river at Cape Girardeau is currently 2 feet above major flood stage.

Forty two feet is considered major flood stage. The river is currently topping 44 feet.

This will be the third crest above 40 feet in 2019. The river crested at 41 feet in April, then again at 44 feet May, and is expected to crest at 46 feet later this week.

The river at Cape Girardeau has been above flood stage since March 13.