Cape Girardeau bracing for Mississippi River crest

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Mississippi River is expected to crest late this week in Cape Girardeau.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 30-year-old Illinois man is charged with assault after his new wife died after falling from the seventh floor of a parking garage near Busch Stadium.
MARION (WSIL) -- You can take a step back into time with a World War II B-17 Bomber at Veterans Airport in Marion.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- For months flooding along the Mississippi River has been a major concern.
BENTON (WSIL) -- A change to liquor sales aims to keep people from driving to other towns to spend their money.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A non-profit group is working to make sure struggling families have diapers for their young children.
(WSIL) -- A controversial plan to raise the fee for a Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card failed, but that doesn't mean it's done.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A man convicted of murdering a teen in 2017 wants a new trial.
WASHINGTON (WSIL) - For years the federal government has kept under wraps the names of hundreds of nursing homes around the country found by inspectors to have serious ongoing health, safety or sanitary problems.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- There's a simple way for Illinois families to find a place for children to have a meal during summer break.
