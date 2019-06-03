Cape Girardeau bracing for Mississippi River crest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cape Girardeau bracing for Mississippi River crest

Posted: Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Mississippi River is expected to crest late this week at 46 feet in Cape Girardeau.

The river at Cape Girardeau is currently 2 feet above major flood stage.

Forty two feet is considered major flood stage. The river is currently topping 44 feet.

This will be the third crest above 40 feet in 2019. The river crested at 41 feet in April, then again at 44 feet May, and is expected to crest at 46 feet later this week.

The river at Cape Girardeau has been above flood stage since March 13.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.