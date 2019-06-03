Take flight in a World War II Bomber

MARION (WSIL) -- You can take a step back into time by with a World War II B-17 Bomber at Veterans Airport in Marion.

The plane was built May 1945, toward the end of the war, so it never actually saw any military action. But, pilots say a ride in it will give you a firsthand experience like those of the young Army Air Force members who fought in bombers made before it.

Pilot Rex Gray says 10 crew members would fly in B-17 Bombers, mostly teenagers. They would go on missions lasting 6-8 hours, flying at an altitude of 25,00 feet, with no heat or air conditioning.

"Just the elements alone were pretty bad," Gray explains. "Then, they had the Germans attacking with airplanes and flack."

Now, you can take a ride in the plane and see what its like for yourself.

"You'll be able to stand in the same positions as these 17, 18 and 19-year-old kids stood in," Gray says.

Of course, Gray points out, the environment will not be dangerous. The flight will cruise around 1,500 feet, with a nice breeze inside, and no shots being fired.

After take-off, passengers can look around different parts of the plane like the radio room. One of the best views is inside the nose of the plane, where one of the gunners would have been positioned.

For WWII veteran Bob Amunrude, June 3 marked his second ride in the plane. He joined the military after high school on the advice of his dad, who was fighting in Europe.

"He said, 'If you don't want to sleep in the mud, join in the Navy.', So I joined the Navy," Amunrude recalls.

He was stationed in Memphis and helped with discharge papers for military members who finished their service. "All of them were eager to go home. Eager to go home," he remembers.

Amunrude says anyone interested in taking the flight, should do it, "We’re fortunate to be able to look at these, and ride in them, and enjoy the sound."

Gray adds that in coming years, the plane will become too valuable to fly and will be stored in a museum so the time to check it out, is now.

The plane will be available for rides on June 4, starting at 10 a.m. and cost $409 - $449. For those who prefer to stay on the ground, walk through tours will start at 2 p.m. and cost $5.

