"Got You Covered" helping families with diapers

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A non-profit group is working to make sure struggling families have diapers for their young children.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, 1 in 3 American families experience diaper need.

"Got You Covered" was started last year, but work has ramped up recently as more people learn about how they can help.

Co-Founder Evelyn Fuqua said the group is able to give away three dozen diapers to families who need their help.

"This is something that is so pricey. WIC and SNAP doesn't cover this cost and a lot of the parameters for a lot of the places that give away diapers they are very restrictive," said Fuqua.

Fuqua says they are constantly in need of donations, especially diaper sizes 5 and 6 and boys pull-ups.

If you'd like to contact "Got You Covered" for help or to make a donation, you're asked to message their Facebook page.