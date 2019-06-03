Faulty indicator prompts American Airlines flight's U-turn - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Faulty indicator prompts American Airlines flight's U-turn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - An American Airlines flight returned to El Paso for an unscheduled landing after an indicator light warned of an in-flight mechanical problem.

A spokesman for the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline says a subsequent inspection found the indicator light was faulty and gave a false warning.

American Flight 3880 departed El Paso for Chicago about 12:46 p.m. Monday with 76 passengers and four crew members aboard. The indicator issue prompted the crew of the Embraer E-175 to turn back toward El Paso and circle the airport until it could burn off excess fuel before landing safely about 2:30 p.m.

The same aircraft departed again at 3:43 p.m. for Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

