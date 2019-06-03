Floodwaters threaten homes in McClure

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- For months, flooding along the Mississippi River has been a major concern. Homeowners in McClure were out sandbagging Monday in an effort to keep their belongings dry.

JR Chance says water pumps are running around the clock at his house on Grapevine Trail.

"We've sandbagged for five days. Yesterday, we had to come up higher with the sandbags. Today, I still have to come up higher in the front, so we are no where near out of this yet," said Chance.

JR and his wife moved to McClure only a year ago, and this is their first experience with flooding. So far, they've been able to keep the seep water from damaging their home but he explained there are more battles than just water during a flood.

"All the critters are looking for higher ground so we are fighting them, too," said Chance.

Just two doors down, James Matlock showed News 3 his backyard.

"Property value has really gone up because the good Lord sent us a lake view," said Matlock.

He believes part of the problem is a culvert under Grapevine Trail that isn't wide enough for all the water to flow through.

"It's got a small culvert on the far end that can't handle all this water, so it dams it and holds this all back," said Matlock.

Matlock says he's asked county leaders to replace it with a larger one and is hoping once the water finally goes down they won't have this problem again. But in the meantime, Chance and Matlock hope their sandbag walls stay strong.

The Mississippi River is expected to crest at Cape Girardeau on Friday but more rain is in the forecast.