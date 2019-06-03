More Sunday liquor sales coming to Benton

BENTON (WSIL) -- Benton's mayor calls a big change a win for the city. Businesses in Benton will soon be able to sell alcohol on Sundays throughout the year.

Restaurants like Joe's Pizza and La Fiesta have been pushing for the change for years.

Last week the city council approved a new liquor license. It allows sales of alcohol between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. every Sunday.

Previously, businesses were limited to just a few Sundays a year and they had to get a special license each time.

Mayor Fred Kondritz thinks the change will keep more people shopping local.

"The adults who wanted a beer with their pizza would literally get up and they would head to another town and it cost them a lot of business. So it has been a blessing that this has been changed," Kondritz said.

The city also created another new license to allow businesses with gaming machines to operate them on Sundays and sell alcohol.

Kondritz says with a higher gas tax likely to be signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker, the changes will mean more people in Benton can enjoy themselves in town.