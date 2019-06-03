Man convicted of murder asks for new trial - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man convicted of murder asks for new trial

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A man convicted of murdering a teen in 2017 wants a new trial.

In a court motion filed May 28, Jarrell Pullen said he had an ineffective lawyer and prosecutors did not prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Jackson County State's Attorney Mike Carr refuted both points in a response filed two days later.

A judge convicted Pullen in May for a deadly shooting that happened in Carbondale more than two years ago.

MORE: Judge returns guilty verdict in Carbondale murder trial

Prosecutors believe he killed Javon Trott in a jealous fit of rage over an underage girl Pullen was involved with. The teen testified during the trial there was nothing sexual between her and Trott, but she had a sexual relationship with Pullen when she was 15 and he was 22.

No sentencing date has been set.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.