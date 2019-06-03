Man convicted of murder asks for new trial

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A man convicted of murdering a teen in 2017 wants a new trial.

In a court motion filed May 28, Jarrell Pullen said he had an ineffective lawyer and prosecutors did not prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Jackson County State's Attorney Mike Carr refuted both points in a response filed two days later.

A judge convicted Pullen in May for a deadly shooting that happened in Carbondale more than two years ago.

Prosecutors believe he killed Javon Trott in a jealous fit of rage over an underage girl Pullen was involved with. The teen testified during the trial there was nothing sexual between her and Trott, but she had a sexual relationship with Pullen when she was 15 and he was 22.

No sentencing date has been set.