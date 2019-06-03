What happens next with the 'Fix the FOID' bill?

(WSIL) -- A controversial plan to raise the fee for a Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card failed, but that doesn't mean it's done.

Senate Bill 1966 passed in the House but never got a vote in the Senate.

Lawmakers in the Senate couldn't get enough votes to pass FOID changes before the deadline Friday. The bill is still alive but lawmakers now need a two-thirds majority to pass anything.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bill to overhaul FOID system awaits vote in the Senate

The "Fix the FOID" act raises fees, cuts the number of years a FOID card is good for and adds more background check requirements, including fingerprinting.

Supporters introduced it after a shooting in Aurora, where the gunman bought a gun using a FOID card he shouldn't have had due to a violent criminal history that wasn't found by the initial background check.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the bill could be revived in the Fall Veto Session.

"I believe in the Second Amendment, but I also believe that we have to stand up for our children and our families and make sure that they're safe," Pritzker said. "So I'm always looking for good gun safety legislation to protect our families."

Every southern Illinois lawmaker in the House voted against the bill, claiming it was a violation of their Second Amendment rights.

The rules for passing laws have changed since May 31, requiring more "yes" votes to approve anything until January.

Lawmakers aren't due back in Springfield until the Fall Veto Session in October.