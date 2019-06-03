Say goodbye to iTunes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Say goodbye to iTunes

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Apple is making a big change to its music platform.

The tech giant is getting rid of iTunes in favor of three apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV.

iTunes debuted 16 years ago and changed how many listen to music. 

The changes for computers are coming with the new Mac software update, Catalina. Many iPhones and iPads already use the three apps.
 

