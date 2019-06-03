Bevin says he's agreed to changes to his pension proposal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin says he's agreed to changes to his pension proposal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Matt Bevin says he's agreed to changes to his pension-relief plan in an effort to win support from lawmakers whose votes would be needed to pass it in a special legislative session.

Kentucky's Republican governor told reporters Monday that the changes were meant to accommodate requests from some lawmakers. Bevin says his proposal has been amended "on a number of fronts," but he didn't provide specifics.

The governor has worked for weeks trying to line up support for his proposal, which he wants to take up in a special session. It would replace a pension measure vetoed by Bevin in April after lawmakers ended this year's regular legislative session.

Unless action is taken, regional universities and many quasi-governmental agencies face ballooning pension costs starting July 1.

