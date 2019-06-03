Vandals hit old cemetery in southwest Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Vandals hit old cemetery in southwest Missouri

VERONA, Mo. (AP) - Lawrence County authorities are investigating vandalism at cemetery that damaged or destroyed about 50 headstones, some dating back to the 1800s.

The Monett Times reports the sheriff's department says vandals hit the Lee Cemetery near Verona on Friday.

The Lee Cemetery Association is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The sheriff's office is adding an additional $1,000 reward.

