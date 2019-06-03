Free healthy meals and snacks are available during the summer

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- There's a simple way for Illinois families to find a place for children to have a meal during summer break.

Text "FoodIL" (without quotation marks) to 877-877. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) will direct you to enter a city, address or zip code to match food service sites near your location.

Locations, phone numbers, dates and times for summer meals will be listed based on your entered location. Phone numbers are listed so you can contact a site for more details on how and when meals are provided. Meals range from breakfast to dinner depending on location.

Meals and snacks are provided to children ages 18 and younger at hundreds of sites.

Only 12% of children who receive a meal at school during the school year in Illinois receive an SFSP meal in the summer, according to the Food Research & Action Center. Illinois' summer meals programs rely on community organizations, school districts and other sponsors who are dedicated to ending childhood hunger in Illinois.

"A healthy return to school starts with a healthy summer," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. "Equity means ensuring students get what they need year-round. ISBE is grateful to all those who have stepped up to sponsor the Summer Food Service Program, making it possible for free and healthy meals and snacks to reach the families who need them."

More information on eligibility can be found here.