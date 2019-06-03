Sandbagging efforts continue in Grand Tower - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sandbagging efforts continue in Grand Tower

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Volunteers in Grand Tower continue to fill and stockpile sandbags. 

Crews gathered again around 9 a.m. Monday and expect to work through out the day. 

Dozens of people came together Sunday to fill sandbags in case the levee weakens. Volunteers had to stop when they ran out of wooden pallets needed to store the sandbags. 

Laura Ellet tells News 3 that they have received enough wooden pallets and do not need anymore at this time. 
 

