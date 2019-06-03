Sandbagging efforts continue in Grand Tower

GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Volunteers in Grand Tower continue to fill and stockpile sandbags. Crews gathered again around 9 a.m. Monday and expect to work through out the day.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Voters in November overwhelmingly approved a state constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana and marijuana-infused products for patients who suffer from serious illnesses.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) --In an effort to prepare for potential flooding, nearly two dozen volunteers came together on June 2 to fill sand bags as a stock pile.
(WSIL) -- Perdue Foods is recalling more than 31,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products because they may be contaminated with pieces of "bone material."
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- New images from space highlight the flooding along the Mississippi River impacting Union and Alexander counties.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A man who threw a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
CHICAGO (AP) - U.S. drug regulators are launching a project aimed at giving more cancer patients a chance to try treatments that are not yet on the market but that have shown some promise in early testing.
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say the remains found in Arkansas last week have been identified as those of a missing 4-year-old Texas girl.
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WSIL) -- West Frankfort native Brennon McCord won the 36th annual Bass Fishing League All-American tournament on the Potomac River Saturday.
NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon, which has been working to deliver orders faster, says that more than 10 million items now qualify for next-day delivery.
