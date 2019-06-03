No retrial for Kankakee man who served 20 years for murder - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

No retrial for Kankakee man who served 20 years for murder

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) - Prosecutors in Kankakee County have dropped charges against a man who spent nearly two decades in prison for a murder conviction in a case he says was self-defense.

The Chicago Tribune reports Terrence Haynes' attorney told him when he arrived at court Monday morning that he wouldn't be retried in the 1999 shooting death of 18-year-old Cezaire Murrell. Last month prosecutors said they were reconsidering whether to retry Haynes after a child witness recanted testimony .

State's Attorney Jim Rowe says his office made the decision after interviewing witnesses with "a fresh set of eyes." Hayes says it's rare for the county's prosecutors to drop a first-degree murder case after a conviction is overturned.

Haynes has said he was forced to shoot Murrell after the man threatened him with a gun.

