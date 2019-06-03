$5M grant to pay for Chicago library branch at Obama center

CHICAGO (AP) - The MacArthur Foundation plans a $5 million grant to create a new Chicago Public Library branch at the Obama Presidential Center.

The Chicago-based nonprofit made the announcement Monday, saying the money will help pay for construction at the planned site of former President Barack Obama's $500 million presidential center in Jackson Park on Chicago's South Side. The 5,000-square-foot public library will house multimedia collections, have community programs, a children's area and offer space for reading and studying.

MacArthur President Julia Stasch says housing a public library branch in the presidential center will connect Chicago residents and visitors "to each other and to a world of imagination and information."

The center was originally slated to open in 2021, though ground hasn't yet broken because of litigation over the use of public parkland.

