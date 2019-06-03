FTD, founded 100 years before swipe right, seeks bankruptcy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

FTD, founded 100 years before swipe right, seeks bankruptcy

Posted: Updated:

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) - The century old flower company FTD is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following a rough Valentine's Day and will break the business into pieces.

Originally called the Florists Telegraph Delivery Association, FTD has failed to turn a profit in four years.

FTD Co. said Monday that it's sold its North America and Latin America businesses, including ProFlowers, to an affiliate of Nexus Capital for $95 million. It sold its Interflora business in the U.K. to a subsidiary of The Wonderful Company for $59.5 million.

Its other businesses, including ProFlowers, Shari's Berries and Personal Creations, will continue to operate.

FTD has non-binding letters of intent with a strategic investor to buy Personal Creations and Farids & Co., LLC, owned by the founder of Edible Arrangements, to acquire Shari's Berries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.