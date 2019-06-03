Satellite images show major flooding in Union and Alexander counties

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- New images from space highlight the flooding along the Mississippi River impacting Union and Alexander counties.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- New images from space highlight the flooding along the Mississippi River impacting Union and Alexander counties.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A man who threw a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A man who threw a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
CHICAGO (AP) - U.S. drug regulators are launching a project aimed at giving more cancer patients a chance to try treatments that are not yet on the market but that have shown some promise in early testing.
CHICAGO (AP) - U.S. drug regulators are launching a project aimed at giving more cancer patients a chance to try treatments that are not yet on the market but that have shown some promise in early testing.
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say the remains found in Arkansas last week have been identified as those of a missing 4-year-old Texas girl.
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say the remains found in Arkansas last week have been identified as those of a missing 4-year-old Texas girl.
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WSIL) -- West Frankfort native Brennon McCord won the 36th annual Bass Fishing League All-American tournament on the Potomac River Saturday.
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WSIL) -- West Frankfort native Brennon McCord won the 36th annual Bass Fishing League All-American tournament on the Potomac River Saturday.
NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon, which has been working to deliver orders faster, says that more than 10 million items now qualify for next-day delivery.
NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon, which has been working to deliver orders faster, says that more than 10 million items now qualify for next-day delivery.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Take advantage of the sunshine and the lone day without a chance for rain this week.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Take advantage of the sunshine and the lone day without a chance for rain this week.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on action in the Illinois General Assembly: Illinois lawmakers have wrapped up their spring session after a whirlwind week that produced a budget, a state construction plan and billions of dollars in tax increases to fund it, more gambling, legalized marijuana use and protections for abortion.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on action in the Illinois General Assembly: Illinois lawmakers have wrapped up their spring session after a whirlwind week that produced a budget, a state construction plan and billions of dollars in tax increases to fund it, more gambling, legalized marijuana use and protections for abortion.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people and their pets enjoyed PawFest 2019 at the Veterans Park in Mt. Vernon Sunday.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people and their pets enjoyed PawFest 2019 at the Veterans Park in Mt. Vernon Sunday.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) --In an effort to prepare for potential flooding, nearly two dozen volunteers came together on June 2 to fill sand bags as a stock pile.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) --In an effort to prepare for potential flooding, nearly two dozen volunteers came together on June 2 to fill sand bags as a stock pile.