Satellite images show major flooding in Union and Alexander counties

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- New images from space highlight the flooding along the Mississippi River impacting Union and Alexander counties.

GOES-16, a weather satellite operated by NASA and NOAA, took several images Saturday, June 1 showing the differences in when the river is normally in its banks and the current flood situation. 

 

Union County, Ill. 

 

Alexander County, Ill. 

